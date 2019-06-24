Green wari drive: Pune varsity students distribute 16,731 saplings to set up record

Under ‘Swachh Wari-Swastha Wari- Nirmal Wari- Harit Wari’ initiative by the National Service Scheme (NSS) students and staff of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) distributed 16,731 neem saplings to students from 370 colleges across Pune district, making the event eligible for an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The event was held on Sunday at SPPU main ground.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present on the occasion said “It is a big movement today and the students of Savitribai Phule Pune University have created history by setting up this record. This is your first year and first record and I wish you all to break your own records in the coming years.”

Fadnavis further said, “Wari is the event which has been going on from the last 700 years in our state and today we all are being a part of it through this Swach Wari initiative. Without any invitation many people have come together for Wari. Our students are working for a noble cause by making the Wari route green.”

Students and staff of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) distributed 16,731 neem saplings to students from 370 colleges across Pune district, in what was a world record bid on Sunday. Saplings will be planted along the route of the wari. ( Milind Saurkar/HT Photo )

On this occasion Chandrakant Patil, Pune guardian minister; Vijay Shivtare, minister of state; Nitin Karmalkar, SPPU vice-chancellor; Pune mayor Mukta Tilak, MLA Madhuri Misal and MLA Medha Kulkarni were present for the event.

For this year’s Wari which begins today, 35,000 student volunteers will go along the Wari route, and clean the village once the Wari passes from there. Also 50 lakh paper dishes will be distributed to Warkaris which they will use for meals, this will help save one crore litre water which would have been used for washing utensils. Twenty-thousand neem saplings will also be planted by these volunteers.

What is Guinness Book of World Record about:

At one place maximum number of tree saplings distribution done by any organisation which is 16,731. This will be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Record. This record was earlier held by a school in Dubai, who distributed, 9,471 saplings. Nitin Karmalkar, SPPU vice-chancellor is the applicant for this record. The colleges on the Wari route will be given the responsibility to take care of these saplings.

NCP student volunteer protests during CM’s inaugural speech

Somnath Lohar, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) student wing volunteer protested using placards during CM Fadnavis’s speech. He wanted the CM to look into the issues of students regarding the low quality food served at SPPU refectory.

“I just wanted to give a memorandum to the chief minister regarding the SPPU refectory issue in which wrong action was taken against students by lodging an FIR against them. So today I tried to show the poster to CM and wanted to meet him.” said Lohar.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 16:06 IST