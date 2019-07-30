Heavy rains force traffic to a crawl on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

pune

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:02 IST

Heavy downpour on Monday night and Tuesday morning in Pune district led to traffic jams on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, bringing it to a crawl near Lonavla.

Vehicular movement from Pune towards Mumbai near Adoshi tunnel, was slow due to the incessant rainfall over the last 24 hours. The traffic congestion started along the ghat section of the expressway.

“There were reports of traffic jam near the toll plaza. Barring that, traffic flow is smooth. Considering heavy downpour in Mumbai and Pune, the state highway police are taking all precautions,” said Milind Mohite, superintendent of police (highways).

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Lonavla recorded 295 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours. This heavy downpour took its toll on the traffic near Adoshi tunnel on the expressway where a stretch of 35 metres had sunk in on Monday. As a result, the traffic police closed the lane.

Long queues of vehicles were seen near Amrutanjan bridge on the expressway and measures were being taken to prevent traffic jams, police said.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic was witnessed in the Lonavla ghat section.

Water-logging after the rains caused traffic jams at many spots on the e-way, highway police said.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 12:59 IST