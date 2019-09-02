Heavy rains likely in Pune, says IMD

pune

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast heavy rains over Pune and heavy to very heavy rains over Mumbai for the next four days.

“Active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over east and central India during the next 4-5 days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and east Rajasthan during this period. Along with this coastal areas and ghat sections of Karnataka and Maharashtra are also likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next three days,” said IMD in its official statement.

Along with that parts of Konkan including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are likely to get heavy to very heavy rains at isolated pockets. IMD also forecast heavy rainfall in the ghat sections of Kolhapur and Satara till September 6.

In a press statement, IMD indicated that at present the monsoon trough is to the south of its normal position with an embedded cyclonic circulation over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood. A low-pressure area is very likely to form over north and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

On Monday, Pune city received 0.5mm of rainfall while Lohegaon received a trace of rainfall. On Monday, Pune recorded 28.4 degrees Celsius maximum daily temperature and 22.2 degrees Celsius minimum temperature.

