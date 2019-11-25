Hold hackathons at college level; only winners can participate in nationals, says Jere

pune

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 19:24 IST

The ministry of human resource development (MHRD) innovation cell on Monday announced that colleges will have to conduct hackathons at the college level as only winners will be eligible to participate in Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2020.

The decision was taken after this year’s hackathon finale, which was held between July 8 and 12 across the country, saw a lot of teams underperforming.

“The whole idea behind starting SIH was to get students involved in solving problems faced by various national and state level departments. Sadly in the last three SIHs, there were many underperforming teams and so from this year onwards, we have made it mandatory for all the participating institutes to first conduct hackathons at the college level. The first five winners from each institute will be eligible to apply for SIH 2020 and the institute needs to submit a report of the hackathon held in their college. In the next couple of months, there will be more than 2,000 hackathons held across the country at engineering colleges,” said Abhay Jere, chief innovation officer of the innovation cell.

“To encourage innovation startups, we have started MBA in Innovations and Entrepreneurship at four colleges in different zones. From next year, we plan to start this post graduation course with the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) if we get a proposal from their side. We want to connect the students with their college, surroundings, society and ultimately with the nation through this initiative. For this, a year-long programme for the institutes is been organised by our department, where they are taught how to develop students for innovations and startups,” added Jere.