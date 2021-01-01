Home minister answers control room calls, celebrates New Year with Pune police

pune

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 16:31 IST

Pune: Puneites who made distress calls to the control room on December 31 night seeking police help were in for a pleasant surprise as their calls were answered by home minister Anil Deshmukh. The minister attended the calls at the city control room as part of citizen initiative.

Deshmukh celebrated the New Year with the city police and cut a cake on the occasion post-midnight.

“Namaskar. I am Anil Deshmukh speaking. I am home minister Anil Deshmukh speaking. What is your complaint? You are calling from Anandnagar Sun City. What happened there? What is the name of the society? Shivasagar Society. What is your complaint? I will inform the nearest police station to take action. What is your name? Indranil Apte. I wish you a very happy New Year,” the minister was heard answering the calls.

Addressing the police staff through the control room microphone Deshmukh said, “Our police have been handling the Covid situation for the last ten months and must be tired, but the courage is not lost as they are Covid warriors .Even in this situation, the police are doing their best to maintain law and order. We hope that Maharashtra will be free of coronavirus soon.”

“The incidents of violence against women are rising and the accused should be punished as soon as possible. We are bringing the law of Shakti and will try to pass the Act in the assembly session in March,” he said at the meeting that was attended by the senior police officials.