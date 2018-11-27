Housing society in Pune goes green, installs 32 kW solar plant in the premises

The residents of the Royal Heights co-op society in Bopodi have installed a 32 kilowatt (kW) solar power plant in their society and it was inaugurated by the member of parliament (MP) Anil Shirole and mayor Mukta Tilak on Monday.

“Climate change is a big crisis today. To deal with the crisis, it is necessary to generate green energy with maximum participation from the masses for sustainable development. Under the world’s largest renewable energy initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India will produce 175 gigawatts of energy by 2022 out of which 100 gigawatts will be from solar power generation,” said Anil Shirole, while speaking at the event.

He also insisted that citizens must participate to make the country pollution free by 2022. “I really appreciate the step taken by members of Royal heights co-op society and congratulate them on the initiative, ” he said.

The 32-kilowatt solar power system will generate 4,000 units of energy a month and the society aims to save ₹70,000 per month through the initiative.

Corporators Vijay Shewale, Prakash Dhore and Sunita Wadekar were present on the occasion. P Verghese, president of the society; Rajendra Singh Sohi, secretary; Sadanand Ghodgerikar, treasurer and other members of the society were also present during the event.

