HT impact: PCB on the ‘move’: Frees up space for pedestrian movement

pune

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:59 IST

The footpath in front of Hotel Delhi Darbar on Taboot Street served as the tandoori grill point for the hotel and pedestrians, well, had to literally take the high (main) road till Thursday. The Pune Cantonment Board’s (PCB) Nuisance Prevention Squad, which has been entrusted with the task of removing footpath encroachments in the area, dismantled the tandoori grill set up on the footpath on August 22.

Hindustan Times raised the issue of illegal encroachments on August 17 and highlighted how footpaths in Pune Cantonment have been swallowed up by rampant, illegal encroachments over the last couple of years.

Amit Kumar, chief executive officer, PCB, said, “We have taken strict action against illegal encroachments and cleared the footpath on Taboot Street. We have been carrying out regular drives to remove all illegal encroachments across the cantonment.”

“We also found that the Hotel Delhi Darbar has been running without a valid trade licence issued by the board and the owner also carried out unauthorised construction. They had not taken the necessary permissions and action has been taken under the Cantonment Act,” added Kumar.

This newspaper had highlighted a letter by Rusi Bharucha, a resident of Camp, who had written to Major General Navneet Kumar, president, Pune Cantonment Board on July 17, about the misuse of the public space.

Netraprakash Bhog, a civic rights activist, said, “The PCB needs to order a complete crackdown on illegal hawkers who occupy the footpaths in Pune Cantonment. Though the PCB has initiated drives to clear the footpaths, the administration will find it difficult to clear all the footpaths as the illegal hawkers are supported by politicians of the area.”

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 18:48 IST