Husband, brother-in-law booked for physical assault of woman in Pune

The Pimpri police have registered a complaint against a man and his brother for allegedly causing mental harassment to the wife after she failed to bring Rs 7 lakh out of the total Rs 10 lakh dowry. The complaint states that the 30-year-old victim was harassed since 2011, and she lodged the complaint against the husband for having unnatural sex and her brother-in-law threatened to put her private photographs on the social media. The complaint has been lodged against five persons.

According to the Pimpri police, it was decided at the time of marriage that Rs 10 lakh would be given as dowry by her parents. The victim’s father managed to pay Rs 3 lakh as cash and gifted her some gold. However, due to poor economic condition, he was unable to fulfil his commitment after which the accused started mentally and physically harassing her. They even threatened to allegedly kill her three-year-old daughter. The police said that the FIR has included all the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is on to nab the accused.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 17:07 IST