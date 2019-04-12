I plan on getting into social work, says Rajasatyen Pardeshi, CA

Rajasatyen Mohan Pardeshi is a Pune-based chartered accountant who has put in 15 years in the financial sector. Here, he talks about his deep connect with his alma mater.

Tell us about your educational background.

I graduated from BM College of Commerce, Pune with a commerce degree in 1990. The years at the college were good. I have equipped myself with many degrees after my degree, but I was an average student while in college.

What drove you to chose this career path?

When I was in Class 11, I developed a liking towards Accounts and the credit goes to professor BD Rao.

What happened after graduation / post graduation?

I met Madhav Ganpule sir, who was also an alumnus of BM College of Commerce. He asked me to join chartered accountancy (CA) course. I completed cost and works accounting course (ICWA course) in 1992 and CA in 1995. I started working on assignments and slowly the practise picked up. One moment I cherish is when I was elected as the treasurer of the BMCC past students association. We were appreciated by veteran politician Sharad Pawar who is also an alumnus of our college and an office bearer of the past student association

What are your future plans?

The focus of practice has shifted from Income tax and Audits to Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). So I am specializing in both the fields now. In the future, I want to be involved in social work. I have started a guidance cell for the poor people with regard to RERA, as there are many who are not aware of their rights and need help while buying property.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 17:17 IST