IMA to conduct awareness drive to strength doctor-patient relationship in Pune

With three incidents of crime reported against doctors and hospitals in Pune, in the first month of the year, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to conduct awareness workshops and educational series to restore the city’s faith in doctors.

The three incidents were Jehangir Hospital’s ward boy being caught filming female patient, Rasiklal Dhariwal Hospital’s doctor being charged with medical negligence and causing death in a patient suffering from heart disease and a Hinjewadi doctor accused of causing death of a female patient by giving prescribing wrong injection.

“IMA members will conduct patient awareness workshops and we will run them as a series.Through these awareness series our main aim is to counsel, educate and induce awareness among patients regarding nuances of ‘doctor-patient’ relationship. In order take this further, we will be holding a meeting in the next few days,” said Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman hospital board of India, IMA, Pune

Patil added, “One of the reasons behind the rift is patient’s increasing reliance on social media and Google for medical diagnosis. We call it rise in ‘Google doctors’. People look up their symptoms on Google and fail to trust the doctor’s diagnosis alleging it to be false. This is giving way to increase in misunderstanding, poor follow up and rise in allegations against doctors by patients.”

“We also plan on hosting a play starring Dr Mohan Agashe titled ‘Zara Samjhun Ghya’. The play is targeted at improving the doctor patient relationship.The play will be hosted at IMA Hall, Tilak road as part of the awareness series,” said Patil.

Dr Mohan Agashe, veteran actor and senior psychiatrist said, “We have so far completed 40 shows and are happy to present our play for IMA members and patients. The plot of the play is mainly about a patient accusing the doctor of medical negligence and death of his father. It is an interesting play and a must watch for all. Given the current scenario, where people are losing trust in doctors, it is highly recommended.”

