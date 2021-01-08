e-paper
Home / Pune News / IMD: Highest January rainfall in Pune since 1948, more forecast

IMD: Highest January rainfall in Pune since 1948, more forecast

pune Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 21:54 IST
Namrata Devikar
Namrata Devikar
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

Pune reported 24-millimetre rainfall on Friday which is the highest reported rainfall in 24 hours in the month of January since 1948.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also announced that light rain will continue on January 9 with mist in the city.

On Friday, Pune city reported a day temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius and a night temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius. The day temperature was 2.4 degrees cooler than normal whereas the night temperature was 8.5 degrees warmer than normal.

“The light rainfall in the state is due to a trough line from Gujarat to the Karnataka coast. There is some moisture in Konkan and Goa, so light rain will continue for the next four days. There is a possibility of intense rain spells in this time,” said Anupam Kashyapi, IMD chief.

He added that rainfall is predicted in Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa until January 10.

“Rains will reduce after January 10 and the temperature will drop thereafter. For Pune city, light rain will continue along with mist in the morning,” said Kashyapi.

The temperature drop is likely from January 12, according to Kashyapi.

On Friday, the highest maximum temperature was reported at 33.3 degrees Celsius at Solapur and the lowest minimum temperature reported in Maharashtra was at 16.3 degrees Celsius at Mahabaleshwar.

In Marathwada and Vidarbha, very light rain is likely until January 10, and thereafter the weather in the state shall remain dry.

BOX-

Rainfall in the month of January

*Year==Rainfall in 24 hours (in mm)

*2021==24

*1948 == 22.3

*2010==0.7

*2014==0.1

*Source: IMD

