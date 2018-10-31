IMD Pune forecasts minimum temperature of 13 deg C for the next few days

Pune recorded a minimum temperature 13.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the second-lowest in Maharashtra. Nashik was the lowest, and the coldest, recording a minimum of 12.1 degrees Celsius, according to India meteorological department (IMD).

IMD Pune has forecast the minimum temperatures to remain around 13 degrees Celsius for the next three days in Pune and other adjoining areas, while the maximum temperature may touch the 33 degrees C mark.

In Maharashtra, Nashik and Pune were followed by Aurangabad and Ahmednagar, which both recorded minimums of 13.8 degrees Celsius; Yavatmal at 14.6 degrees Celsius; Mahabaleshwar at 14.6 degrees Celsius; and Sangli saw15.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Mumbai’s maximum temperature was 37.2 degrees Celsius, while Pune’s maximum came down from 33.6 degrees Celsius on Monday to 32.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

With the falling temperatures, the city also witnessed a deterioration in air quality. According to the pollution control board, the city marked moderate air quality on Karve Road, which recorded a particulate matter of 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5) of 292 and PM 2.10 of 245.

On Monday, Pune had witnessed a cooler morning than Mahabaleshwar, a hill station. Pune recorded a 14.1 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, while Mahabaleshwar was at 16 deg C.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 14:22 IST