IMD withdraws heatwave warning for Pune

As a result of consistent fall in the daily maximum temperature,the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has withdrawn the heatwave warning, which was issued for Pune, Marathwada and other parts of central Maharashtra on May 20, for the next four days.

However on May 23, IMD issued a heatwave warning for the Vidarbha region till May 27.

On Friday, Pune city recorded maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius lower than the temperature recorded on Monday. IMD attributed this sudden drop in maximum temperature to the formation of trough line over eastern parts of the Madhya Pradesh to north interior Karnataka.

IMD has forecast that the maximum temperature will remain around 38 to 39 degrees Celsius for the next three days in Pune and other adjoining areas, while the minimum temperature may touch the 23 degrees Celsius mark.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD said, “Development of trough line from eastern parts of the Madhya Pradesh to north interior Karnataka, is the main reason behind the decline in maximum temperature.”

He added, “There is less moisture incarnation as westerly winds are flowing from land side of western Gujarat towards Maharashtra. IMD Pune, forecast that,the fall in mercury will be continued for the next few days in some parts of the state including Pune city, however the situation will remain around near to heatwave like conditions.

First Published: May 25, 2019 17:16 IST