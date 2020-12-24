‘In 3-to-5 years, fringe areas can be developed; PMC can generate ₹10 cr in 10 years’

pune

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:56 IST

PUNE Kunal Kumar is joint secretary and mission director (Smart Cities Mission), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, since May 2018. Earlier, he was municipal commissioner at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for close to four years.

What do you think of the 23 villages being merged into the PMC?

I don’t think there is a need for inclusion of areas in PMC. I think, Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA), PMC and Pimpri-chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) should decide whether to merge areas or not. If they are in need of merger, they (three agencies) should have to do a revenue analysis. PMRDA, PMC and PCMC should combine to take view of development in these areas. In fact, PMRDA already exists and is doing development work. Why should merge 23 areas in PMC? There should be a governing council of PMRDA, PCMC, and PMC, Pune Smart City development Corporation (PCDCL) and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) for the development of the entire Pune region.

How can PMC generate revenue for the development of these 23 areas?

There are multiple options to generate revenue. First, PMC should identify lands in the 23 areas which have good potential to generate revenue. There is a chance of generation of revenue by joint ventures with private players. Land monetisation will not be done by selling land, but creating infrastructure involving private parties, which can pay back the private parties as well as the corporation. PMC can develop infrastructure by utilising existing taxpayer contributions. As the corporation will get revenue after one or two years from the inclusive areas, it should have to formulate the right capital investment plan. Parking charges, allowing four Floor Space Index (FSI) in transit oriented development (ToD) around metro stations area, and generate money by implementing river-front development projects and monetising open areas on the river side.

What do you think about municipal bonds to generate revenue for development?

Yes, it is a feasible option to raise money through municipal bonds. But, there should be appropriate tax revenue analysis so that repayment can be done.

How much revenue can be generated?

Under the parking policy which I had introduced during my tenure, it generated Rs 200 to Rs 250 crore. After implementing riverfront development projects, corporations can monetise land along the riverside. It will give Rs 2,000 crore to PMC. People are living in fringe areas because they don’t get affordable housing. If the city uses 4 FSI in TOD development along the metro corridor, high-rises will come up where the corporation can allow flat sizes varying from 300, to 500, and 1,000 square feet. PMC will get revenue as people buy affordable houses. Metro project has the capacity to generate Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore in 10 years. Corporation has the capacity to generate around Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore in a span of 10 years.

How many years to develop the 23 fringe areas?

Development can be done in three to five years. But time will depend on the administrative capacity and political will power. I think corporations should set priorities. PMC should provide water and sanitation in the first phase. After that, PMC should provide public transport. The corporation should develop drainage and underground work then start a road network. It should charge for collection and disposal of garbage.