In-laws, husband murder 23-year-old pregnant woman in Pune for dowry and try to pass it off as suicide, but get caught by police

A 23-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly hung from the ceiling by her in-laws at their house in Mahalunge Padwal on September 27, according to the police. The accused also allegedly harassed her for dowry. The victim, identified as Poonam Dhamale, entered into a love marriage with her husband Swapnil, eight months ago.

The police believe that other than being harassed for dowry, there was pressure on her from her in- laws to terminate her pregnancy for reasons unknown.

“Poonam Dhamale refused to succumb to their demands and therefore, her in-laws took the extreme step of killing her and tried to pass it off as suicide,” said a police official who wished to remain anonymous.

Initially, the husband told parents of the deceased woman that the cause of death was jaundice. However, they grew suspicious and got the police involved. The results of the autopsy stated that the cause of death was hanging. When the police questioned the in- laws, they changed their story and said she committed suicide. It was this variation in their story that helped solidify the accusations against them.

The Manchar police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian penal code (IPC) against her husband Swapnil Dhamale, mother-in-law Sangeeta Dhamale, father-in-law Bharat Dhamale and brothers-in-laws, Sumit and Nikhil Dhamale. They have been taken into custody.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 18:28 IST