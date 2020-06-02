In Pune, curfew timings now from 9pm to 5am

pune

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 16:16 IST

The Pune police have reduced the night curfew hours from 7pm-7am, to 9pm-5am in the city.

The new timings will be in effect from Monday mid-night till the end of June.

An order to that effect was issued by Ravindra Shisve, Joint Commissioner of Pune Police.

As per the order, no citizen of Pune city will be allowed to roam, cycle, ride, or drive on city roads or in-roads between these hours.

The order also restricts walking, standing, and sitting in public spaces between these hours. The order was issued under Section 144(1)(3) of Code of Criminal Procedure.

The violators of the order can face action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the orders issued by Khadki and Pune Cantonment Boards, and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in their respective jurisdictions, will remain in place.