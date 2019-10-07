Inamdar Hospital flouting building norms, alleges Pune activist, slams PMC officials for not taking action

pune

A civic activist has criticised the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for delay in taking action against Inamdar hospital located at Wanowrie. Local activist Vivek Velankar has appealed to the municipal commissioner to recover fine from the hospital for flouting building norms.

According to Velankar, Inamdar hospital management erected 12 floors against the given permission to build seven storeys. He said PMC is yet to take possession of two floors of the hospital as per the directive given by the urban development minister in 2017.

Velenkar said, “After regular follow-ups, the building permission department in February 2019 wrote to the land and estate department to take possession of the hospital’s two floors. The latter department is yet to start the process of acquiring these floors.” The activist said PMC has not recovered the ₹18 lakh fine imposed by the building permission department from the hospital.

Activists and public representatives in 2017 raised their concern over the building permission violation by the Inamdar hospital. The hospital administration approached the high court, which issued a stay against PMC action. Later, as per the court’s direction, the urban development minister and government asked PMC to take possession of two floors of the hospital building and also imposed fine.

Velankar blamed the civic administration for delay in action and sought action against officers concerned.

