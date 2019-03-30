Intensive care unit experts in Pune, call for steps to reduce wastage of donated organs

Given the high degree of wastage of organs in the organ retrieval process, the Indian society for critical medicine , has called for a regular audit of the organ retrieval process at hospitals.

Doctors working as ‘intensivists’ in intensive care units (ICUs), say that at least 24 hours is required to extract all the eight organs (kidney, liver, heart, pancreas, skin, cornea, lungs) in a healthy state from a brain dead donor.

However, due to many challenges, often, more than 50 per cent organs go waste.

Hence auditing and conversion rate of organs is necessary for improving the situation, say experts.

The Indian society for critical medicine , a national body of ICU experts, has therefore proposed that every hospital be asked to submit its organ retrieval rate to the zonal transplant coordination committee, formed to promote organ donations and transplants.

Experts engaged in retrieval of organs from brain dead persons say that at least 24 hours are needed to extract all the eight organs in a healthy condition from the donor’s body.

Dr Kapil Zirpe, critical medicine society. ( Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO )

“However, on an average, we push to finish the process within 14 hours which is not enough,” said Dr Kapil Zirpe, immediate past president of the critical medicine society. He said, more time is needed to retrieve organs and retain them in a healthy state.

“As of now we are only focusing on organ donation and taking consent from relatives, but counselling the relatives about the challenges of removal of organs in healthy condition and having trained hands for the process also needs equal attention. All this will help in improving the rate of organ retrieval and add to the organ donation rate in Pune,” he said.

The experts have, therefore, proposed that all hospitals should submit their data on organ retrieval to the local ZTCC body. An analysis of this data will help the body understand the rate of organ retrieval and the challenges faced.

It will also help identify the weaknesses of various hospitals identify need for training, he said.

When asked about the present situation, Arti Gokhale, chief coordinator, zonal transplant coordination committee (Pune) said, “So far no hospital has shared such data or their audit with us.” She said it’s a good idea to begin an audit of organs retrieved so that more and more organs can be saved.

“The awareness about organ donation and retrieval has improved to a great extent in urban areas but it also needs to reach the peripheries. Hence, we are also extending our programme and coordinating with towns and cities like Solapur, Satara, Karad, Sangli and Kolhapur,” she said.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 14:24 IST