Is PMC hinting at privatisation of medical facilities?

The IAS officers are intentionally making health facility weak in the city, thus forcing privatisation of civic body-run hospitals and clinics, alleged deputy mayor Dr Siddharth Dhende.

Dhende said, “The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has created good health infrastructure but more than 50 per cent of this infrastructure is not in use merely because of inadequate medical staff. Despite several complaints, the IAS officers, mainly municipal commissioners, are not filling up the vacancies while the facility remains unused. This, in a way, is pushing privatisation of the medical facility.”

Demanding an audit of the medical facilities run by the PMC, Dhende said that there is a need to prepare a master plan for the city’s medical infrastructure. The PMC administration also needs to announce the audit of the medical facility as well as the privatisation of facilities.

The PMC does not have a ful-time health officer since the last seven years. According to Dhende, the PMC commissioner has been saying that the administration has demanded the state government to provide with a good medical officer, but the state government officers were not willing to join the PMC.

He said that the elected members and the health department are purchasing medical equipment and medicines every year. They are even constructing new clinics and hospitals in their ward, but after erecting all that, the facilities are not in use just because of inadequate medical staff.

Ideally, it is the responsibility of the civic chief to ensure adequate staff is available to handle the equipment before procuring them. If the PMC has enough staff, residents will avail good medical facilities at affordable rates.

Each and every hospital and clinic in the city has problems. Dhende said, “As a deputy mayor and medical doctor, I myself called two to three meetings with the health department to solve various issues. The major issue is that of the staff. Outsourced medical staff is not willing to join PMC. For better facility, PMC needs to appoint its own staff.”