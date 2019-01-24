Javed Akhtar urged Pune students to show patriotism by keeping streets clean

“Patriotism is not just a slogan but a way of life,and that is something we have forgotten” said Javed Akhtar, poet and screenwriter. He was invited to speak and interact with the students of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Range Hills for their programme ‘Festival of Thinkers’.

“Nationalism and Patriotism means getting involved socially. It means looking at the broader perspective. Our primary concern should be our home and country.Understanding what is good for it will in turn help us be a better citizens,” said Akhtar who is a Padmashri and Padmabhushan awardee.

“I always enjoy interacting with students. There is always so much to learn from them, especially their questions,” said Akhtar. He shared stories of growing up in a middle-class family, with the audience and experiences of watching movies back then. “When I was in college, there were no multiplexes or malls. We would look forward to going to a theatre for a movie. It was expensive, the ticket would cost ₹ 2. I would eagerly wait for upcoming movie trailers that was played after the credits as for me it was a bonus, after paying for a film we get to watch trailers for free,” added Akhtar calling the students in the auditorium as the trailers or promos of tomorrow’s India.

Akhtar also spoke about the importance of self-esteem and in order to excel at what you do, one must enjoy doing it. He blamed technology for erasing romance in today’s day and age, “If Juliet had a mobile, and Romeo was on laptop, the iconic balcony scene would never have been written.Though technology plays an important role in the future of creativity, one must only use it as a facilitator to make the best of your imagination and not let it take over,” he added.

Akhtar also stressed on the importance of reading and that the youth don’t read much. “There is a need for excessive reading. It is a good idea to start with light books and not heavy literature to inculcate a natural inclination towards reading which will in turn help in increasing your vocabulary. Words are like people and known by the company they keep.”

