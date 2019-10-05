Jolt to Cong-NCP alliance in Chinchwad as Prashant Shitole’s nomination form rejected

pune

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:07 IST

The nomination form filed by National Congress Party (NCP) leader Prashant Shitole from the Chinchwad constituency for the Maharashtra Assembly polls was rejected on Saturday. Shitole, who was representing the Congress-NCP alliance, had not attached the AB form of the respective party along with the nomination papers and hence, his form was rejected.

AB form is a document which mentions the official party candidate and in this case, the NCP had to give Shitole the AB form. After the rejection of his nomination form, Shitole held a press conference in the city and said,“The NCP had fielded me as the official candidate for the Assembly polls from Chinchwad, hence, I had filled my nomination. I had been trying to get the AB form since the past two days, but I did not get the official AB form, as a result of which my form was rejected.”

He blamed his party leaders for the rejection of his candidature.

Election officer Manish Kumbhar said,“During scrutiny, it was found that he had not attached the official AB form of his political party and hence, due to the absence of the AB form, the nomination was rejected.”

Along with Shitole, nominations of Shankar Pandurang Jagtap, Vijay Nivrutti Waghmare, Rajkumar Ghanshyam Pardeshi, Prakash Bhaurao Ghodke were also rejected, said Kumbhar.

Explaining how the AB form works, Kumbhar said that in the absence of the official AB form, a candidate can attach an assent proposal with signatures of 10 people. If a candidate submits the AB form, then, s/he has to submit only one proposal with a signature. Shitole had submitted just one assent proposal with signature without the AB form and hence, his nomination was rejected.

Shitole is a senior NCP corporator from the Sangvi area and also a former standing committee chairman of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Sitting BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap filed his nomination papers from the Chinchwad assembly as the official BJP-Sena candidate.

After the rejection of Shitole’s candidature, the NCP-Congress alliance is likely to give support to Sena rebel candidate and opposition leader in PCMC, Rahul Kalate.

Before 2014, Pimpri-Chinchwad was a stronghold of the NCP as it ruled over PCMC for almost 15 years.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 21:07 IST