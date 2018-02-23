Kanjarbhat anti-virginity test activist’s car damaged at wedding in Pune

The car belonging to Krishna Indrekar, 51, the man who has been at the forefront of the fight against the virginity ritual of the Kanjarbhat community, was vandalised in Pune in the late hours of Wednesday. Indrekar and his supporters believe that the incident happened because of the effects of their protest which has enraged the supporters of the ritual. Indrekar works at the state charity commissioner’s office in Mumbai.

Indrekar, along with his supporters, was at a wedding of a community leader's family when his car was vandalised. The window glass on the driver's side of the Maruti Swift Dzire was smashed and scratches were made on the sherwood brown car with 'Maharashtra Shasan (government)" written on it. A non-cognisable case under Section 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in the matter at Vimantal police station.

The wedding was of nephew of Sunil Malke, former corporator and businessman.

“The rules were made when people were not very educated. The times have changed and our children are educated. My nephew is a BCom graduate and the girl is a civil engineer. You know the tendencies of uneducated people in our country. We do not see the need of performing any kind of test,” said Sunil.

"Their family had vowed to not indulge in the ritual in the family weddings. They told us so. It is a big step in our fight against the ritual," Indrekar had said.

"We congratulate Sunil for not yielding to the pressure of the panchayat at the wedding ceremony. The panch were enraged as the panchayat to discuss the virginity ritual of the bride and groom was not convened at this wedding even though the panch were present at the wedding. Their goons broke the glass of our car," said Vivek Tamaichikar, a student at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), who first raised his voice against the ritual through social media. His post eventually turned into a movement against the draconian ritual.