KPIT Challenger: Prajnesh Gunneswaran extends super run, enters semifinals

Fourth-seeded Prajnesh Gunneswaran continued his glorious form in the MSLTA KPIT ATP Challenger defeating Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals at MSLTA tennis courts in Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Thursday.

“It feels good to enter the second semi-final. My body is at its best and I am looking forward to an exciting semi-final,” Gunneswaran told Hindustan Times.

Gunneswaran who is on song right from round one looked in complete control from the beginning. Although he lost the first game, but held his serve in the second game to make it 1-1. Both the players held their serve in the next two games to make it 3-all. After 3-all, Gunneswaran with his furious returns broke the opponent in the seventh game to make it 4-3. Gunneswaran continued with his form in the next game to make it 5-3.

The Kazak player capitalised on his serve to make it 5-4, but in the next game Gunneswaran who was serving for set point kept his serve to wrap the first set in 37 minutes.

In the second set as well the Indian player kept hitting a baseline shot to trouble the opponent.

Both the players held their serves to make it 4-all. In the ninth game, Prajnesh raised the bar of his game and broke the opponent and make it 5-4. Serving for match point, Gunneswaran kept it simple to wrap the game in 1 hour and 23 minutes.

“It was a good match. A high-quality one I can say. In the second set I was lucky to hit a couple of lob shots one hit to the net cord which was back luck for him,” said Gunneswaran.

In the other quarterfinal matches, third-seeded Elias Ymer of Sweden struggled before getting past qualifier Sebastian Fanselow of Germany 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in 2 hours and 5 minutes battle.

Bradyen Schnur continued the same form of earlier matches to beat Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal winning 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 7-5 in 2 hours and 26 minutes thriller.

In the doubles quarterfinals, N Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Ramkumar Ramanathan of India registered 6-3, 6-4 win over Sanjar Fayziev of Uzbekistan and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan to keep the Indian hopes alive.

In a repeat match of the finals last week at Bengaluru Open, Australians Max Purcell and Luke Saville upset top seeds Purav Raja of India and Antonio Sancic of Croatia 5-7, 6-3, 13-11.

Third seeds and Asian Games doubles silver medallists Hsieh, Cheng-Peng and Yang, Tsung-Hua of Taipei were given a fight by the Indian pair Arjun Kadhe and Saketh Myneni before they wrapped up the game 6-3, 7-6 (11-9).

Results:

Quarterfinals (Singles)

Bradyen Schnur (Can) bt Frederico Ferreira Silva (Por) 7-6 (8-6), 2-6, 7-5

3-Elias Ymer (Swe) bt q-Sebastian Fanselow (Ger) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

4-Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Ind) bt Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) 6-4, 6-4

wc- Sasi Kumar Mukund (Ind) vs 1- Radu Albot (Mda)

Quarterfinals (Doubles):

Max Purcell (Aus) and Luke Saville (Aus) bt 1-Purav Raja (Ind) and Antonio Sancic (Cro) 5-7, 6-3, 13-11; 3-Hsieh, Cheng-Peng (Tpe) and Yang, Tsung-Hua (Tpe) bt Arjun Kadhe (Ind) and Saketh Myneni (Ind) 6-3 7-6 (11-9); N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth (Ind) and Ramkumar Ramanathan (Ind) bt Sanjar Fayziev (Uzb) and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) 6-3, 6-4; 4-Andrej Martin (Svk) and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo (Chi) bt wc-Siddanth Banthia (Ind)and Anvit Bendre (Ind) 6-4, 6-4.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 17:23 IST