Landslide threat: PMC slaps notice to Padmaja Park 2 to vacate in 24 hrs; residents plan to move court

pune

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:45 IST

Close to 300 residents of Padmaja Park 2, an upscale housing society in Bibvewadi’s Lake Town area, woke up on Friday to a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) notice asking them to vacate the premises within 24 hours. PMC said the building – constructed in 2010 next to a small hill – is under threat due to possible landslides during the monsoon.

The society, on the other hand, has alleged that it was PMC’s “faulty and irresponsible” work while constructing a sports complex and a swimming pool on the hill that disturbed the soil position, leading to possible landslides (there was one on June 3 this year), and thus threatening the building’s fencing wall and putting residents’ lives in danger. The PMC sports complex came up in 2017.

The notice, issued by PMC’s building development department, states: “The land portion of the PMC-run sports complex has dislocated, wherein it has emerged as a threat to the society fencing wall and the society at large. In view of the monsoon, and to avoid impending danger, all residents are directed to vacate the premises within 24 hours.”

The notice adds that in the case of non-compliance, under powers granted by the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 268(7)(B), the department will be forced to vacate the residents with police assistance. “Any loss to human life and property vests with the society completely,” the notice says.

Deepak Firodiya, secretary, Padmaja Park 2, said the construction of the sports complex in 2017 and the subsequent use of heavy machinery, resulted in the loosening of the hillock’s soil structure. “In the past, boulders came hurtling down, and have posed a danger to our lives,” Firodiya said. “The PMC must take quick steps to address its irresponsibility and should not put the onus on us. They must withdraw the notice.”

HT reached out to PMC Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Saturday for his comments on this story. However, phone calls and text messages went unanswered.

According to the society chairperson Dilip Naukudkar, residents have refused to vacate the premises and will legally challenge PMC notice. “The notice is in violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act,” he said. “The PMC has acted illegally and we will sue them. There is a restriction on people’s movement during the Covid crisis. Where are we supposed to go in this situation? PMC will have to withdraw the notice as it against the law.”

Lawyer Rohan Nahar said, “The society can go to court and obtain a stay on the notice. Why should people vacate; it is their place of residence. The society must take technical advice and seek fair compensation from the PMC for its act. They must immediately move the court against the notice. What is the need for a 24-hour notice? Under what law? This is against human rights, and on the face of it, the notice is illegal.”

Pournima Borade, a resident, said, “How can PMC send a vacation notice when there are dialysis patients and other senior citizens living here. This notice is aimed at endangering our lives in the Covid crisis.” Another resident Tanuja Joshi said, “There is no basis in law for the notice. Where will we go during the Covid crisis? PMC has made no arrangement for alternative accommodation. There is no application of mind behind this notice.”

Virendra Kelkar, deputy engineer, building permissions department, had visited the society for inspection. He said, “We have called a meeting with the residents and other stakeholders on Monday. We expect a solution after that.”

Area corporator Vasant More blamed the PMC, saying the swimming pool construction may have disturbed the soil. “The society says that when they constructed the fencing wall, there was no sports complex on the hillock. PMC constructed the swimming pool later, and this disturbed the soil position, leading to landslides. Both the society and the PMC have their viewpoints. I will ensure that a concrete solution is arrived at in the larger interest of the society residents,” said More.