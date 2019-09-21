In Pune, leaking LPG cylinder triggers explosion; two injured

pune

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:05 IST

Two persons sustained burn injuries when a leaking LPG cylinder caused an explosion at their house in Dahanukar colony on Friday night, police said.

According to fire brigade officials, the incident took place at 11pm in a locked flat on the first floor of Priyanjali building in lane no. six of Dahanukar colony. Two persons who lived above the locked flat, sustained injuries. They have been admitted to a hospital and are out of danger. Both, the Pune police and officials of the Pune fire brigade department rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Prashant Ranpise, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire brigade chief, said, “The impact was such, that the blast led to the collapse of a wall. The explosion was so loud that the residents of the neighbouring area heard it and it spread fear among residents.”

In an earlier incident, a 68-year-old woman and her son sustained burn injures after a leaking LPG cylinder caused an explosion in Surajnagar housing society near Kothrud depot. According to the police, the woman changed the knob of the LPG cylinder, but there was leakage, resulting in the explosion.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 19:03 IST