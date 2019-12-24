Liquor shops to stay open till 5am on Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 17:54 IST

The state excise department extended the deadline for serving liquor on Christmas and New Year till 5am, according to a notification released last week.

According to the orders, the state excise department has given permission to restaurants, permit rooms and bars to operate till 5am while wine shops in the city can operate till 1am in order to serve alcohol to patrons celebrating Christmas and New Year on December 24, 25 and 31.

While the deadline for bars and permit rooms within the Pune police commissionerate is 5am, those located outside the commissionerate’s ambit for which the existing deadline is 11pm, can also operate till 5am.

State excise department officials said they have issued at least 1,550 licences online for consumption of liquor for a day. “It is necessary to have permit for consumption of liquor,” said SV Jadhav, deputy superintendent, state excise department.