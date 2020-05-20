e-paper
Live-in partner kills woman in Bhosari

pune Updated: May 20, 2020 21:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Pimpri Chinchwad police on Wednesday arrested a man for the alleged murder of his live-in partner.

The arrested was identified as Mahesh Malhari Khandale, 28, while the deceased was identified as Nikalje, 22, both living in a house in Kasarwadi.

The woman had left her husband a few months ago and living with Khandale. The two had agreed to get married, according to the police. However, while Khandale wanted the marriage to take place soon, the deceased was not ready, leading to regular fights between the two. Their fight on Tuesday night turned violent and the woman was allegedly strangled to death by the accused.

The police claim that he tried to make it look like a suicide to mislead the police. However, on grilling the accused, he confessed to the crime and was arrested, according to senior inspector Shankar Awtade of Bhosari police station.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station.

