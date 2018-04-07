Long way to go for villages near Pune - Shivne, Uttam nagar

Lack of vision and foresight is hampering the growth plans of Shivne, a rapidly developing suburb on the west of the city, with area residents saying that a sluggish approach to decision making over urbanisation, is going to result in chaos and breakdown of existing civic infrastructure in the near future.

There is no system of garbage collection and most of the villagers in Shivne dump garbage at road corners.

Local residents say the lack of a Development Plan (DP) for the area has cost them dearly. Shivne is among the 11 villages merged recently into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. The Gram Panchayat members of these 11 villages met civic officials and mayor Mukta Tilak on Thursday to demand PMC’s attention over giving them basic infrastructure. According to residents, Shivne wants to implement a new idea for city development where residents will have complete say in budgetary planning and road infrastructure. They also want experts from different fields to be involved for better output.

“Shivne was a small village which now looks like a mini-city, thanks to urbanisation. There is no land reservation for various amenities. If developers have their way, there might not be any land left out,” said deputy sarpanch Sanjay Deshmukh.

AREA WATCH: SHIVNE/ UTTAM NAGAR Residents are irked with the sluggish approach in decision making regarding urbanisation of the area, which they say would result in chaos and breakdown of existing civic infrastructure in the near future. 1 Shivne and Uttam nagar may be nondescript villages but are known as NDA gate villages. 2 Shivne is closer to Warje, Kothrud and to Nanded city on Sinhagad Road. 3 Shivne and Uttam nagar are probably the last villages on west side of Pune to be included in this phase of Development Plan. Residents are irked with the sluggish approach in decision making regarding urbanisation of the area, which they say would result in chaos and breakdown of existing civic infrastructure in the near future.Shivne and Uttam nagar may be nondescript villages but are known as NDA gate villages.Shivne is closer to Warje, Kothrud and to Nanded city on Sinhagad Road.Shivne and Uttam nagar are probably the last villages on west side of Pune to be included in this phase of Development Plan.

.Shivane_wrap {width:auto; border:dashed 1px #999;font-family:Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size:120%}.Shivane_headline {width:auto; margin-bottom:5px; font-size:150%; font-weight:bold; font-family:Tahoma, Geneva, sans-serif }.Shivane_subheadline {width:auto; margin-bottom:5px; font-size:120%}.Shivane_padding {width:auto; padding:5px 10px 5px 10px}.Shivane_line {width:auto; border:dotted 1px #999; margin-bottom:3px; margin-top:3px}.Shivane_space {width:auto; margin:6px}.Shivaneclrboth {clear:both; margin:5px}.Shivane_img {width:60%; float:right}.numberCircle {border-radius:100%; behavior: url(PIE.htc); /* remove if you don’t care about IE8 */ width:21px; height:21px; padding:1px; background-color:#06C; color:#FFF; text-align: center; font-family:"Open Sans"; font-size:90%; float:left; margin-right:5px; border:solid 1px #06C}.Shivane_box {width:50%; float:left}.Shivane_box2 {width:49%; float:left}.Shivane_box3 {width:50%; float:left; border-right:solid 1px}.Shivane_box4 {width:49%; float:left}@media only screen and (max-width:400px) {.Shivane_wrap {width:auto; border:dashed 1px #999;font-family:Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size:100%}.Shivane_img {width:auto; float:none}.Shivane_box {width:auto; float:none}.Shivane_box2 {width:auto; float:none}.Shivane_box3 {width:auto; float:none; border-right:none}.Shivane_box4 {width:auto; float:none}}@media only screen and (max-width:360px) {.Shivane_wrap {width:auto; border:dashed 1px #999;font-family:Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size:100%}.Shivane_img {width:auto; float:none}.Shivane_box {width:auto; float:none}.Shivane_box2 {width:auto; float:none}.Shivane_box3 {width:auto; float:none; border-right:none}.Shivane_box4 {width:auto; float:none}}

According to Deshmukh, there are no gardens or schools in the area. “We have no garden, no hospital and even the police station is on rent as there is no reservation for any of these amenities.”

“All one can see are big buildings. People are deprived of open spaces and gardens ,” said software engineer Tejas Watane, a resident who purchased an apartment in Shivane, just for its proximity to Hinjewadi IT park, where he works.

HISTORY SPEAKS VOLUMES, BUT ....

There is lot of historic value attached to Shivne. It is one of the 12 Maval villages dating back to the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Both Shivne and Uttam nagar are located very close to the National Defence Academy(NDA) campus.

The city of Pune is on the east and the Mutha river runs to the south. What was once a quiet village, known for sugarcane cultivation and dairy, has now borne the brunt of urbanisation.

These villages were not included in the earlier Development Plan of 1997. Shivne and Uttamnagar, two neighbouring villages, fought their way to become part of the PMC and to get included in the latest development plan.

SCEPTICAL

The villagers took a legal course to fight for their inclusion in the new DP for villages to be merged within the PMC. Deputy sarpanch Deshmukh, however , is worried that if PMC doesn’t act fast within the stipulated time of six months, there won’t be much to develop in terms of reservations. “We are concerned about the timeline of actually being part of PMC. They should hasten to create a development plan, look at building better roads and begin garbage segregation. Currently, the garbage collection vehicle comes only once a week. Villagers are so used to dumping garbage into the Mutha river or on its banks.”