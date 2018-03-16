Maha-Rera appoints two adjudicating officers in Pune, 120 cases transferred

In order to facilitate complainants from the Pune and Aurangabad Division the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha-Rera) has appointed two adjudicating officers in Pune and over 120 cases have already been transferred for hearing.

“Two officers named SB Bhale and MV Kulkarni have been appointed by the Maha-Rera for the Pune and Aurangabad Division. These officers will be operating from Pune where an office has been set up already. A total of 120 files have been transferred to Pune by the Mumbai Headquarters. We have already begun resolving these cases from March 12,” said FD Jadhav, deputy secretary of Maha-Rera Pune.

The government of India enacted the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 (Rera Act) to ensure transparency and efficiency in real estate sector in regards to sale of plots, apartments, buildings or real estate projects along with protecting the interest of consumers in the real estate sector.

The act also ensures the establishment of adjudicating mechanisms for speedy dispute redressal as well as establishing Appellate Tribunals to hear appeals of the decisions, directions or orders of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera).

The Pune Division encompasses the cities of Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar. The Aurangabad Division includes Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Latur and some smaller nearby districts.

“Earlier all the complainants had to go to the Mumbai office for every hearing of their case,” says Jadhav. “Considering the large number of cases in the region, a decision to appoint officers in Pune especially for these two divisions, was taken from the headquarters in Mumbai.”

Jadhav further added that as far as Pune and Aurangabad Division are concerned, Maharashtra Revenue Tribunal (MRT) Pune has been given the additional charge of the Appellate Tribunal.

“Hence, the verdicts by the Maha-Rera Pune offices can be challenged in the MRT, which later follows the respective legal process”.

According to officials, the Maha-Rera has successfully resolved 550 out of the 600 cases that were filed in the Mumbai offices.