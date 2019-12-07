Maharashtra not on best performing police station list radar

pune

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 20:41 IST

No police station in Maharashtra made it to the list of top ten police stations in the country. Union home minister Amit Shah released the list on Friday at the three-day national conference of directors general (DGs) and inspectors general (IGs) of police underway at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pashan.

Aberdeen in Andaman and Nicobar Islands is the best police station in India, followed by Balasinor in Gujarat and Ajk Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh, according to the list.

As per the state-wise list, Marwad and Jilhpeth police stations in Jalgaon district and Urmi police station in Nanded are the top three police stations in Maharashtra that are carrying out good work, the report stated.

The rankings were based on a rage of parameters such as addressing the number of offences at a police station related to property disputes, crime against women and crime against weaker sections.

In a press statement released by the ministry, Shah said that a majority of police stations that were shortlisted from the thousands in the country were those located in small towns and rural areas. “This is also true for those police stations which have been ranked among the top 10. This indicates that while availability of resources is important, more important is the dedication and sincerity of our police personnel to prevent and control crime and serve the nation,” Shah stated.

Explaining the purpose of ranking police stations, the home ministry said the objective was to rank the top 10 police stations out of 15,579 police stations in the country through data analysis, direct observation and public feedback. The number of police stations selected initially from each state comprises three from each state with more than 750 police stations, two from all other states and Delhi and one from each Union territory

The ministry said that in the final stage a total of 19 parameters were identified to evaluate the standards of service delivery and identify techniques of improvement in policing. “This part constitutes 80 per cent of weightage in overall scoring. The remaining 20 per cent was based on infrastructure of police stations and approachability of personnel and citizen feedback,” the statement said.

To seek feedback, the government reached out to 5,461 respondents, covering approximately 60 people at each shortlisted location.

The top ten in the country

Aberdeen, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Balasinor, Gujarat

Ajk Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh

AWPS Theni, Tamil Nadu

Anini, Arunachal Pradesh

Baba Haridas Dwarka, New Delhi

Bakani, Rajasthan

Choppandandi, Telangana

Bicholim, Goa

Bargawa, Madhya Pradesh