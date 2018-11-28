Major fire at Pune’s Patil estate slum, 40 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Major fire broke out at Patil Estate slum in Shivajinagar on Wednesday afternoon. As many as 40 fire tenders were rushed at the spot to douse the fire. Even after three hours, the fire could not be completely brought under control. The cause of fire could not be ascertained, though it spread due to LPG gas cylinder explosions.

Thousands of houses came crumbling down as the fire spread from one crammed lane space to another. According to fire brigade officials, the fire first broke out in lane number 3 of the slum area and then spread to other parts.

Officials said that there were no casualties so far, although they are assessing the damage caused.

Traffic on the Wakdewadi bridge heading from Khadki towards Pune railway station was stopped and diverted back to Khadki as fire tenders were parked on the bridge.

Along with Mukta Tilak, Pune mayor; Shivaji Bodhkhe, joint police commissioner and , Prasad Akkanouru, deputy commissioner of police, zone-4, and local assistant commissioners of police rushed to the spot.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 16:46 IST