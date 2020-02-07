Major fire guts godown in Pisoli

pune

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:13 IST

A fire broke out on Friday morning at a godown near Balaji Hotel in Pisoli .

According to police, the incident occurred at 2.21 am. Four water tankers and two fire tenders rushed to the spot. It took one hour to douse the fire.

Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer said, “The 1,000 square feet godown was filled with gunny sacks. The incident occurred due to a short circuit and the fire spread very quickly. The fire officials had to bring in an earth mover to remove the dry sacks so as to avert further damage. No casualty was reported.”

According to eyewitnesses, thick dark smoke billowing into the sky continued for well over an hour. The flames had an impact on the neighbouring commercial establishments. The fire officials requested the owners of establishment in the area to switch off the main electricity supply for a period of time.

The Kondhwa and Hadapsar police station personnel jointly coordinated with the fire department in the operation which continued till 8 am.