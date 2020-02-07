e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Major fire guts godown in Pisoli

Major fire guts godown in Pisoli

pune Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A fire broke out on Friday morning at a godown near Balaji Hotel in Pisoli .

According to police, the incident occurred at 2.21 am. Four water tankers and two fire tenders rushed to the spot. It took one hour to douse the fire.

Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer said, “The 1,000 square feet godown was filled with gunny sacks. The incident occurred due to a short circuit and the fire spread very quickly. The fire officials had to bring in an earth mover to remove the dry sacks so as to avert further damage. No casualty was reported.”

According to eyewitnesses, thick dark smoke billowing into the sky continued for well over an hour. The flames had an impact on the neighbouring commercial establishments. The fire officials requested the owners of establishment in the area to switch off the main electricity supply for a period of time.

The Kondhwa and Hadapsar police station personnel jointly coordinated with the fire department in the operation which continued till 8 am.

top news
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News