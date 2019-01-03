Man arrested for allegedly raping minor co-worker in Pune

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sedated and raped by a colleague, who promised to help her secure a better job. The accused, her co-worker in a company at Chakan, identified as Bhagyawan Shantaram Dangale, 22, was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday. He is a resident of Gadad in Khed.

The girl informed the police that the accused assured her of a better job in a different company and called her to meet another person. He then took the girl to a hotel in Vaki.The accused offered her a drink which was spiked as the girl fell unconscious after consuming the drink. After an hour the accused dropped her at Spicer chowk.

On December 9, Dangale allegedly took the victim to a hill in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area and sexually assaulted her. The accused also took pictures of the victim and threatened to release them on social media if she told anyone about what had happened.The girl narrated the incident to her parents who helped her file a police complaint.

“We are investigating the case further. He has been placed in three-day police custody till January 5,” said police sub-inspector MT Shinde of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 376, 323, 506, 507 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered at Chakan police station.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 14:35 IST