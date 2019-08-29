Man cheated of ₹80,000 via an online payment app in Pune

pune

A 40-year-old woman, on Thursday filed a case at the Kothrud police station, stating that her husband was duped of ₹80,000 via an online payment application by an unidentified person.

According to the complaint, the victim received an email stating that an order for an oil consignment estimated to be worth ₹52,000 has been placed by the accused and he sent four empty messages via an online payment application asking the victim to click the link.

The victim clicked the link with the hope that money against the order would be deposited, but instead he suffered a loss of ₹80,000 in the process. Police inspector (crime) SS Khatke is investigating the case.

