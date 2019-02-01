Man convicted for rape of three daughters in Pune

A special court on Thursday sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for allegedly raping his three daughters, including a minor.

The mother of the victims was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for abetting the crime. Special judge RV Adone also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on the father and Rs 5,000 on the mother. According to the FIR, registered with Kondhwa police station, the incident took place between 2013 and April 22, 2015. The accused used to rape the victims aged 22, 19 and 15 years when they were alone. Whenever they complained to their mother, she would ask them to keep mum saying the father was under spell of black magic. The incident came to light when the minor girl confided in her aunt, who helped her approach police officials.

