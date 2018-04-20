Man found dead in his apartment in Kothrud, Pune

A 34-year-old man was found dead in his house in Dattanagar area of Shastrinagar in Pune on Wednesday. The man was identified as Avinashkumar Krushnachandra Dhiman, a native of Himachal Pradesh who worked in Pune.

He worked in a company located in Pirangut. Even though Dhiman did not leave a suicide note, the police found that he had recently received a memo at work for being absent without notice for eight days. The memo was found on a table outside his room while his body was found inside the bedroom, according to the police.

His body was limp in the bed with no injury marks. The police found bottles of poison which led them to believe that he had poisoned himself.His body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem and his death was recorded as an accidental death at Kothrud police station.API Dhotre is investigating it.

Dhiman was an employee of Brintons Carpets Asia Private Limited which manufactures carpets, according to the work-related documents found by the police, said assistant police inspector (API) CS Dhotre of Kothrud police station.

"He lived with a roommate who had left for his native place, around a week ago. Besides his roommate, there are a few men from Himachal Pradesh living in the neighbouring building, who also knew him. We will be questioning people from his company as well," API Dhotre said.