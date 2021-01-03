Man found dead on roadside at Hadapsar was murdered: Police

pune

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:14 IST

The man whose body was found on the roadside in Magarpatta, Hadapsar was murdered, according to the police.

The deceased has been identified only as Santosh (34), who lived in Malwadi, Hadapsar along with some unidentified roommates, according to the police.

His body was found on Friday and was wrapped in a piece of cloth and disposed at the side of the road near Lohiya Garden in Magarpatta, Hadapsar.

The body was disposed off by a man named Jayesh Kadam (32), a resident of Hadapsar and a caterer in a fit of fear, according to senior police inspector Balkrushna Kadam of Hadapsar police station.

“The deceased was working for a caterer in Loni Kalbhor area. The employer has been identified as Narayan Vyas (30), and he ran a catering service. Santosh originally worked for Jayesh Kadam and had gone to work for Vyas on December 31 for one assignment. He was awake until 10 pm that night and slept at Vyas’s place. The next morning, Kadam got a call that he was not moving. Kadam went to where Santosh was, saw that he was dead, and put him in a tempo and tried to find the room where Santosh lived in Malwadi but could not find it. He says he was scared about being in possession of a dead body and threw it at the roadside,” said Kadam.

The police meanwhile, had sent the body for post-mortem at Sassoon General Hospital. Upon autopsy, the man was found to have been strangled, according to the police.

Therefore, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station and transferred to Loni Kalbhor police station.