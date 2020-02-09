Man injured in fire incident, 2 others booked for illegal cylinder sale

pune

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 21:18 IST

Three people have been booked by the Pune police on Saturday on charges of running an illegal trade of LPG cooking gas cylinders in Bibwewadi.

The illegal trade came to light after a fire incident on Friday in the area that left one of the accused with burn injuries.

The injured accused man has been identified as Rajaram alias Raju Bhawarlal Bishnoi. The other two injured include a man named Bharat Oswal and one unidentified person working at a gas agency.

“The injured man suffered 30-35 per cent burns. He is undergoing treatment at Sasson General Hospital. Oswal is at large and we are trying to ascertain the identity of the gas agency employee,” said police sub-inspector Prakash Waghmare of Bibwewadi police station who is investigating the case.

The incident happened near the house of the accused located in Survey number 674 of Upper Indiranagar, Bibwewadi, on Friday midnight, said officials.

According to fire brigade officials, a tempo of gas cylinders was parked outside the accused’s house. One of the cylinders blew up, causing other cylinders in the tempo to explode as well. The effect of the blast was felt inside the house where Bishnoi was present and he suffered burn injuries.

A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 420 (punishment for cheating), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 7 of Inflammable Substances Act, 1952, and Section 9 of Explosives Act 1884 has been registered at Bibwewadi police station.