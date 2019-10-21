e-paper
Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Market watch: Leafy vegetables in short supply at Pune markets

Wholesale prices of leafy vegetables are expected to soar for the next two days as the supply has decreased and the market will be shut on Monday due to Assembly elections

pune Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Heavy rainfall in the adjoining parts of the district has damaged the leafy vegetables, resulting to an acute shortage.
City markets are reporting a shortage of green leafy vegetables, with most varieties doing a vanishing act.

Vilas Bhujbal, president of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Traders’ and Agents’ Association, Pune said, “The supply of leafy vegetables in the city markets has been reduced this season. Heavy rainfall in the adjoining parts of the district has damaged the leafy vegetables, resulting to an acute shortage.”

On Sunday the prices of vegetables like spinach, coriander and fenugreek shot up by 20 per cent.

Wholesale prices of leafy vegetables are expected to soar for the next two days as the supply has decreased and the market will be shut on Monday due to Assembly elections.

On Sunday, prices of spinach increased from Rs 250-450 to Rs 400-700 per 100 bunches. Prices of fenugreek increased from Rs 1,000-1,400 to Rs 1,400-2,000 per 100 bunches. Coriander was sold at Rs 2,000-5,000 per 100 bunches as compared to Rs 2,200-2,500, in the last week.

Among other vegetables, onion was sold at Rs 260-320/10 kg. Price of tomato decreased from Rs 300-350 /10 kg to Rs 200-300 /10 kg. Green chillies were sold at Rs 300-400 per 10 kg.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 16:07 IST

