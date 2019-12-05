MCCIA awards celebrate human ingenuity in business success

pune

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:51 IST

Buildings, plants, computers, machines cannot create anything by themselves. Success in business needs human thought, besides spontaneous intuition and a lot of courage... an enthusiastic thought process to create something new,” said Abhay Firodia, renowned industrialist and chairman, Force Motors.

Firodia was speaking as the chief guest at the 72nd annual awards of the Maharatta Chamber of Commerce, Indsutries and Agriculture (MCCIA), held the at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir on Thursday.

Acclaimed sports writer and cricket humourist Vikram Sathaye opened the event, calling himself the “opening batsman”, and sharing a few of his management lessons from the world of sport, to get the ball rolling.

Abhay Firodia, himself a past president of the MCCIA, along with Prashant Girbane, director general, MCCIA and Pradeep Bhargava, current president of the MCCIA, gave away the awards.

The BG Deshmukh award for Corporate Social Responsibility excellence was awarded to the Adar Poonawalla Clean City Initiative, and Mukul Madhav Foundation, CSR partner of Finolex Industries, and Windsor Shelters.

The GS Parkhe Industrial Merit Award was awarded to three companies, Suviron Equipments, for the product, ‘Removal of Fine Fibres from Hot Raw Juice using proven rotary screen technology’; Sam Integrations, for the product, ‘Fuel Level Sensor’; and Inteliment Technologies for their product ‘Rubiscape - a Made in India Data Science Platform’ for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Ramabai Joshi award, instituted for women entrepreneurs, was given to Ujwala Gosavi of Climber Systems, for the product ‘Rice de-husking machine’; and to Preeti Raskar of Ryka Engineering Solutions, for her ‘Services in Instrumentation Engineering Services’.

The Dr RJ Rathi award for Green Initiative in Industry in Maharashtra went to Jabil Circuit India, while the late Shri Kiran Natu Udyojakta Puraskar for first generation successful entrepreneur was awarded to Yatin Tambe, MD, Friction Welding Technologies; and Ashutosh Gokhale, director, Oilmax Systems.

Tambe said, “It is very inspiring to be recoginised as a first generation entrepreneur, especially after overcoming a lot of challenges and leaving a job after 15 years to become an entrepreneur.”

In his key note address, Abhay Firodia lauded all the winners and said, “One simply cannot depend upon education anymore, but enterprise and ethics should be added if one wants prosperity. Pne should not just invent, but innovate, for once you innovate, you are also thinking of how to create business around you and also help and support the society, which will help increase the value of businesses.”

He further added, “Everyone is an entrepreneur, all one needs is self-confidence, readiness to sacrifice and recognition of opportunities besides the urge and willingness to lead by example, only then could one prosper together.”