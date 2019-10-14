Meet your candidate: Residents raise civic concerns at Wadgaonsheri

pune

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:46 IST

The residents of Kalyaninagar, led by citizens activists Satish Khot, Raja Narsimhan and Sheila Christian, held a meeting under the aegis of the ‘meet your candidate’ programme at Kalyaninagar on Sunday.

The candidates of Wadgaonsheri assembly constituency met with the residents and interacted with them about civic empowerment and solution to their various grievances.

BJP MLA candidate Jagdish Mulik and AIMIM candidate Daniel Landge were not present for the programme.

NCP ‘s Sunil Tingre, AAP’s Ganesh Dhamale and VBA‘s Praveep Gaikwad spoke to the residents on various issues like encroachments, decongestion of traffic, concerns about commercialisation of residential buildings, residents security, water supply, garbage and stormwater drain system, traffic and metro among others.

Khot said, “It feels good when voters question the candidates and candidates are liable to answer. We are bothered about civic issues and they must be resolved at the earliest .”

Tingre while addressing the residents said that metro should not have passed through Kalyninagar and the project was creating problems for the commuters.

“PMC and Maha-Metro, have made a mistake by allowing the metro project to pass through Kalyaninagar when it should have gone through other areas which would have helped to cater more number of people from the economically weaker sections of the society who would have been empowered,” he said.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 14:45 IST