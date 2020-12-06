Mercury drops to 11.5 degrees C in Pune, IMD points to La Nina conditions

pune

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 16:23 IST

With the city witnessing the cold breeze, Pune on Saturday reported a drop in night temperature at 11.5 degree Celsius. Weather department noted that the reason for cooler nights are the northern easterly winds that are causing the drop in mercury. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the winter is likely to be cooler this season.

Pune on Saturday reported 11.5 degrees Celsius as minimum temperature, 0.9 degrees less than the normal. However, the day temperature was 30.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees Celsius more than the normal.

Speaking about the intensity of winter this season, IMD officials said that there are moderate La Niña conditions prevailing over the equatorial Pacific.

The lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra was reported at Gondia at 10.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Dr SD Sanap, scientist, weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said that the minimum temperature in the state is likely to be around 12 degrees Celsius to 13 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

“However, there will not be any further drop of night temperature in the city. In the northern part of the state there will be fall. Southern part of Maharashtra may not be witnessing any major fall. It will remain more or less the same,” said Dr Sanap.

“The latest Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) forecast indicates that the moderate La Niña conditions are likely to sustain at least till the end of winter season. And our observations say that if the La Niña conditions prevail, that India experiences a cooler winter,” said Sanap.

As per the recently published seasonal outlook for December, January and February, most subdivisions of northwest, north, east and northeast India and few subdivisions of central and peninsular India will also experience below normal minimum temperature. Most of the subdivisions of northeast India, few subdivisions of west coast and south peninsular India is likely to experience above normal minimum temperatures as per IMD.