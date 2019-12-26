Minor among three held for attempted murder in Pimpri gaon

pune

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 18:27 IST

A 16-year-old boy was among three people booked for attempted murder over bill payment at a local eatery in Pimpri gaon on Thursday.

The two others arrested in the case have been identified as Dnyaneshwar Baban Kapse, 40, and Omkar Rajeshwar Swamy, 18, both residents of Kapse Ali in Pimpri gaon.

A complaint was lodged by Rahul Bapurao Tonpe, 25, also a resident of Pimpri gaon.

According to police, the complainant was at an eatery that operates on a handcart, near Pavneshwar chowk in Pimpri gaon, with two of his friends on Tuesday around 10pm. The arrested men arrived there and demanded that the handcart worker deliver their order before anyone else’s, according to the complainant. However, the complainant claims to have asked the accused to take a part of the food that was prepared for him instead of taking it all. This led to a fight and Kapse stabbed Tonpe in the chest with a knife while the others thrashed the complainant’s friends.

Kapse then removed a chopper blade and attacked Tonpe thrice, aiming for his head. However, the complainant resisted and sustained cut wounds on his hands instead. Tonpe and his friend are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the police said.

”Tonpe has a history of cases against him and was externed from Pune some years ago. Now, his externment is over. He and his friends have sustained at least 10-15 stitches,” said police sub-inspector DN Nikam, of Pimpri police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Pimpri police station.