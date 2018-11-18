Missile woman of India, Tessy Thomas, awarded in Pune

Eminent missile scientist Tessy Thomas is the only woman scientist to head a missile project. Born into a family of five sisters and a brother in Alleppey, Kerala, her mother is her inspiration, who due to circumstances had to leave her profession as a teacher.

“I loved solving problems in Mathematics and still do. This led me to join engineering and while studying I was introduced to the subject of radar systems. Only three opted for it, with me being the only woman. I was fascinated with application of this system and its interpretations in defence. I still have the book of applications which I use to refer to increase my knowledge,” said Thomas.

Her other inspiration is Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former president of India and also her boss who was impressed by her thought process and work on gyroless navigation where upon she was asked to teach scientists in Hyderabad where she was posted.

Tessy worked on missile guidance system on Agni 2 and recalls working on algorithms on which she worked for more than 12 hours in a day.” It was challenging, but very interesting to come out with results,” she said. She ended her speech recalling APJ Abdul Kalam’s words, “What more can you do. We have not reached the goal yet we still have to do more.”

Besides Tessy Thomas, Keertan Sanjeevani Pushpalata Ranade Mahila Sahas Rashtriya Award was given to Veena Gokhale of Artistry in Pune and Mangala Patil of Jagruti Seva Sanstha of Pune jointly by former governor of Sikkim Shrinivas Patil, chief guest.

The annual awards, constituted in 2011, are given to women with achievements in research and other fields.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 16:44 IST