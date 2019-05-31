MKCL organises a ‘Career Mitra’ workshop for Class 10 and Class 12 students in Pune

When you choose any career, it is very important to know if there will be opportunities in that field 10 years from now. The direction and pace of career growth needs to be monitored. There are things which need to be considered while choosing a career – ability, aptitude and attitude. Scoring marks is not just the criteria to choose a certain stream or career path, you should think and realise that whether you like that subject or not,” said scientist Raghunath Mashelkar.

Mashelkar was addressing Class 10 and Class 12 students and their parents at the ‘Career Mitra’ workshop, organised by Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL) and ‘Jadan Ghadan’ magazine at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Swargate on Thursday. At least 500 students across the state had registered for the workshop.

Along with Mashelkar, Vivek Sawant, MKCL managing director ; Air Marshal ( Retd ) Bhushan Gokhale, former IAS officer and founder of Chankya Mandal Avinash Dharmadhikari; Vijay Kuwalekar, editor of Zee Marathi Yuva magazine and Sagar Deshpande, editor, Jadan Ghadan magazine addressed the students about choosing the right career path.

Kuwalekar said, “Parents should realise that this is not a rat race, hence, they should let their wards choose their own career paths. There are various opportunities in different fields and students should explore them by attending such workshops. Service sector will have a special importance in the future and students should consider it, while making their career choice.”

First Published: May 31, 2019 14:53 IST