MLA demands increase in water quota for Pune city

Despite chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s assurance to residents that Pune would get more water post Diwali, the irrigation department has refused to increase the quota beyond 1,150 million litres per day (MLD). The reduced water supply is likely to escalate the city’s water woes and city legislator Medha Kulkarni has asked the government to increase the water quota to 16 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) for the city from the Khadakwasla reservoir.

Kulkarni met Girish Mahajan, Maharashtra minister for irrigation, and said, "The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) had passed the resolution in 2012 to allot 16 TMC water supply for Pune. The resolution is pending with the irrigation department."

Kulkarni said that the state government allotted 11.5 TMC water for Pune city in 1997 considering the city's population. But the population of the city is growing and has reached almost 55 lakh. The state government needs to consider the growing needs of the city and allot 16 TMC water supply to it.

Recently, when the chief minister was in the city, mayor Mukta Tilak and leader of the house Shrinath Bhimale met him and asked for adequate water supply for Pune. The chief minister gave a verbal assurance to them that the city will get enough water even though the irrigation department announced daily water cuts from 1,350 MLD to 1,100 MLD.

Official sources from the irrigation department said that there has been no communication from the chief minister's office to maintain the city's water supply. Hence, Kulkarni submitted formal letters to the chief minister and irrigation minister.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mohan Joshi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from the city. Joshi said that all the eight MLAs from the city are from the BJP and still they have not been able to ensure that Pune’s water quota is increased. If the MLAs are not able to do this, they should resign, Joshi said.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 16:38 IST