Mosquito menace in Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation river areas

People living in Sangvi and Dapodi areas along Pavana and Mula rivers are under serious threat of mosquito borne diseases, according to a latest survey conducted by NGO Pradhikaran Nagari Suraksha Kruti Samiti (PNSKS).

One of the main reasons for the same is the uncontrolled growth of water hyacinth in rivers which has turned the area into mosquito breeding sites.PNSKS conducted a detailed survey on number of people found in hospitals who were suffering from mosquito borne diseases who resided along side the river within a span of September 28 to November 30.

Survey report states that,areas like Sangvi, Dapodi, Alandi, Thergaon and Pimpri have been turned into “mosquito breeding centres” because of hyacinth growing in Mula and Indrayani Pavana.Survey however found very less mosquito breeding sites in Walhekarwadi area.Survey volunteers found presence of water hyacinth in river water providing favourable condition for mosquito breeding.

Vijay Patil, PNSKS president said,“during the survey we also collected data of patients suffering from mosquito borne diseases who live in the area along rivers side.During span of two months we have found 16,223 patients which was much more as compared to last year during same period of time.During last year 10,683 patients were recorded during same period of time.” Patil further added that,patients number likely to increase in December and January as civic body not taking any efforts for hyacinth removal.

Manoj Lonkar, health executive officer, health department, Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) said,“areas like Nigdi and Dapodi are located at the confluence of both rivers and therefore presence of mosquitoes in that area are considerably higher than other area. However, we have finalised contractor to remove hyacinth in both river and work related will start soon”.

This survey also concluded that,there is strong correlation between hyacinth presence in area and increase in mosquito borne diseases in area.Survey also suggested that,civic body should immediately appoint private agency or should purchase machinery to remove hyacinth to avoid outbreak of diseases.Along with this survey also suggested that,civic body should start spraying pesticide,mosquito fogging area along river side.

Bid sanctioned, Indrayani river to soon be hyacinth free

The standing committee of Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) approved the bid of ₹ 31.22 lakh to appoint a contractor to keep Indrayani river hyacinth free for the duration of eight months.

In a standing committee meeting held on Tuesday Vilas Madhegiri, interim chairman approved the bid of ₹ 31.22 lakh by Atharv Swayam Rojgar Seva Sahakari Sanstha, out of the three quotations PCMC received as they quoted 5 per cent below the tender amount to clean the 15 km river stretch. At the same time standing committee has put the removal of hyacinth from Pavana river on hold.

Rajlaxmi Swayam Rojgar Seva Sahakari Sanstha’s bid had been finalised for cleaning of 24 km stretch of Pavana river but due to a technical error, the standing committee did not approve the bid.

“We have called for detailed information regarding the number of employees, type of machinery, method to be adopted for hyacinth removal from Rajlaxmi Swayam Rojgar Seva Sahakari Sanstha.Only after this information is tabled in the house can we sanction the bid,” said Madhegiri interim chairman,in the absence of chairman Mamata Gaikwad who was absent due to a health issue.

PCMC floated a tender for the cleaning of 24 km stretch of Pavana river and 16 km of Indrayani river.

The project has been sanctioned. The work will begin soon, stated PCMC officials on the request on anonymity.

Hit list escalates: Civic body must act now

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 14:41 IST