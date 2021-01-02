Most dists have not updated data on central Covid-19 portal

pune

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 16:43 IST

The central government has filed a written complaint with the Maharashtra government citing that most districts have not updated data on the central Covid-19 portal.

The letter, a copy of which is with HT, has been issued by health ministry secretary, Rajesh Bhushan and has been addressed to Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, ministry of health, Maharashtra government.

It states that while the state is occupied with a plethora of activities in the ongoing Covid-19 battle it is equally important to update the data on containment zones.

“Access to accurate data on containment zones of states will not only help in targeted testing, but will also help in real-time tracking of important key performance indicators, such as active cases being reported from these zones. This will facilitate evidence-based decisions related to regulating the spread of the infection in each containment zone and understanding their efficacy in breaking the chain of transmission. Going forward, this data will be a key element in the vaccination strategy,” the letter states

As per data put forward by the central health ministry in its letter dated December 24, not one of the 36 districts have updated their data on the national Covid-19 portal, which aims to show the number of active containment zones, or total number of containment zones.

However, the data also showed that only Mumbai (island city), Pune, Thane, Nashik and Raigad have uploaded data to the state website.

The Centre had made it mandatory for all states to update data on the central Covid-19 portal from December 1.