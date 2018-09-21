MSEDCL to rev up green city with 10 e-vehicle charging stations in Pune

As a part of policy to encourage green energy with the use of electric vehicles, Maharashtra will set up 500 e-vehicle charging stations across the state, 10 of which will be in Pune.

While the tariff is fixed at the rate of Rs 6 per unit on the basis of transit oriented development, officials said there will be a discount on the power tariff for e-vehicle charging with Rs 1.50 charged for vehicles between 10pm and 6am.

Maharashtra state electricity distribution company limited (MSCDCL) will set up the 50 e-vehicle charging stations and these charging points will come up at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, besides other cities. .

The work for these e-charging stations will be done in a phase-wise manner, officials of MSCDCL said.

“The e-tendering process for this project is in the last phase and the work order will be given within a week. The Amravati road substation at Nagpur and the Paradigm substation at Pune have set up a fast DC charging station each, which will start working very soon,” said the release issued by MSCDCL.

According to officials, the cost to set up an e-vehicle charging station is Rs 2,50,000. The MSCDCL supplies power to the entire state except Mumbai.

“These e- vehicle charging stations will be set up in the vacant space of substations of MSCDCL. These will be fast DC charging stations. In this set up, it will require 45 minutes to an hour to charge a vehicle completely,” a press release said.

E-vehicle charging stations

Mumbai 4

Thane 6

Navi Mumbai 4

Panvel 4

Pune 10

Mumbai-Pune expressway 12

Nagpur 10

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 16:59 IST