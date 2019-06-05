Mumbai hotelier killed, business partner arrested in Pune

Pune police crime branch has arrested a man for the murder of a former media marketing professional and hotelier in Mumbai.

The deceased, Anand Narayan, a resident of Antop Hill, Sion, Mumbai, was found in a pool of blood at around 1.30-2am on Tuesday morning. Narayan used to work in the sales team of a Mumbai-based Marathi news channel

The arrested man has been identified as Sarang Harish Patharkar, 34, a resident of Samana Parivar Society, Goregaon East, Mumbai. He also has a house in Hingne Khurd, Pune, according to police.

The accused was found hiding behind the Omkareshwar temple in Shaniwar peth, Pune. His presence there was confirmed based on information received by police naik Tushar Khadke and hawaldar Rizwan Jinadi of Unit 1, Pune police crime branch.

Pathrudkar allegedly killed Narayan over a financial dispute. The two had started a hotel in Mumbai, in partnership. However, Narayan had started his own hotel in another part of the city.

A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Antop Hill police station, Mumbai.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 16:34 IST